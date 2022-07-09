Friday marks opening day for 100th anniversary season at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday was a great day for horse racing fans as they’re off and running on the opening day of another summer meet at Ellis Park, and this one is extra special as this year marks the 100th anniversary at the “Old Pea Patch.”

Ellis Park is putting an emphasis on family this season as they celebrate the generations of people who have patronized the track, such as Hawes Glover. His grandfather was a trainer at Ellis Park.

“He used to own horses, we had horses here. I mean, I grew up here since I was a little baby,” said Glover. “I’m glad it keeps going on, because years ago they were going to shut it down man, but this is a big tradition for my family. We love coming, bring my kids, it’s awesome. They’re doing big things. They’re renovating it. They got the casino going. Big things are coming here.”

Not only is it a special place for fans like Glover, but it’s also a place the jockeys love.

Brian Hernandez Jr. has been riding at Ellis Park for over a decade.

“It’s a fun little summer meet after being at [Churchill Downs] all summer long and we have five days a week racing there – to come down here and have three days a week and kind of enjoy the summertime,” said Hernandez Jr. “It’s a testament to all the people who have worked here and work here now for Ellis to keep striving. They’ve had their struggles over the years, but they keep showing up.”

Ellis Park has plenty of fun planned over the next two months, including the return of the wiener dog races and Sunrise Trackside Fridays, where people can show up to watch the horses train at 6 a.m.

The live racing meet runs every weekend through August 28.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.