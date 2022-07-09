Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening

Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening
Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission has announced the opening of its new coffee shop, Mission Grounds, at Washington Square Mall.

According to a press release, they are set to open on Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m.

Officials say the coffee shop is located adjacent to The Thrift Store, which opened in June.

They say the coffee shop will feature a full-service coffee menu, freshly-made bundt muffins, wide variety of seating options and spaces that can be reserved for groups or meetings.

Seating is available both inside the mall and outside on the patio featuring umbrella-covered tables.

According to a press release, the coffee shop will be open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say the proceeds from sales at both Mission Grounds and The Thrift Store are used locally by Evansville Rescue Mission to provide food, shelter and programming to homeless and less-fortunate clients and guests.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Moyes
Pike Co. woman facing several child neglect charges
Dispatch: Suspect leads authorities on pursuit in Evansville
Police looking for suspect after chase ends in crash
Stanger donates savings to family of boy killed in fireworks accident
Stranger donates savings to family of boy killed in fireworks accident
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69 (Video from Salvage Candy)
Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69

Latest News

Evansville Otters hosting ‘A League of Their Own’ night
Owensboro native Tyler Lashbrook made his head coaching debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in...
Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers
Alan Presler Mugshot
Police: Guns, ammo found at suspect’s home in Perry Co.
Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers
Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers