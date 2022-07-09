Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission has announced the opening of its new coffee shop, Mission Grounds, at Washington Square Mall.

According to a press release, they are set to open on Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m.

Officials say the coffee shop is located adjacent to The Thrift Store, which opened in June.

They say the coffee shop will feature a full-service coffee menu, freshly-made bundt muffins, wide variety of seating options and spaces that can be reserved for groups or meetings.

Seating is available both inside the mall and outside on the patio featuring umbrella-covered tables.

According to a press release, the coffee shop will be open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say the proceeds from sales at both Mission Grounds and The Thrift Store are used locally by Evansville Rescue Mission to provide food, shelter and programming to homeless and less-fortunate clients and guests.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.