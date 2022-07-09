Birthday Club
Evansville Otters hosting ‘A League of Their Own’ night

(Evansville Otters)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters are back home and set to play against the Florence Y’alls for ‘A League of Their Own’ night.

According to a press release, that game is set to happen Saturday, July 9 at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening an hour before first pitch.

Our very own 14 News co-anchor, Breann Boswell will be throwing the first pitch, making her debut to the Tri-State.

Officials say it will be a big night with the 14 News team, Heritage Federal Credit Union and the Boys and Girls Club all being in attendance.

There will be a themed jersey auction, as the Otters will be wearing ‘A League of Their Own’ themed jerseys that people can place a bid on. Attendees are also encouraged to go to the game early for a hat giveaway, and to stay in their seats afterwards for a firework show.

According to a press release, game tickets are on sale now at evansvilleotters.com, at the Bosse Field box office or by calling (812) 435-8686.

