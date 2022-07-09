Dispatch: Several power outages reported across Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights are out across the city.

Dispatch says the lights at the intersection of Red Bank Road and University Drive, as well as Red Bank Road and Pearl Drive are out right now.

Our crew also reports the CVS and Walmart locations on Evansville’s west side have lost power.

According to the CenterPoint Energy outage map, over 360 customers are currently without power.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.