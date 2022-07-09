Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Dispatch: Several power outages reported across Evansville

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights are out across the city.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights are out across the city.(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights are out across the city.

Dispatch says the lights at the intersection of Red Bank Road and University Drive, as well as Red Bank Road and Pearl Drive are out right now.

Our crew also reports the CVS and Walmart locations on Evansville’s west side have lost power.

According to the CenterPoint Energy outage map, over 360 customers are currently without power.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dana Moyes
Pike Co. woman facing several child neglect charges
Dispatch: Suspect leads authorities on pursuit in Evansville
Police looking for suspect after chase ends in crash
Stanger donates savings to family of boy killed in fireworks accident
Stranger donates savings to family of boy killed in fireworks accident
A Georgia man reportedly died after he was struck by lightning during a recent thunderstorm.
Man reportedly dies after struck by lightning on driveway
Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69 (Video from Salvage Candy)
Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69

Latest News

Steven Porter
PCSO: Ferdinand man arrested for attempted murder in Perry Co.
Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening
Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening
Evansville Otters hosting ‘A League of Their Own’ night
Owensboro native Tyler Lashbrook made his head coaching debut with the Philadelphia 76ers in...
Owensboro native rising through NBA coaching ranks with Philadelphia 76ers