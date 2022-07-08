Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing on western NC highway

The Swain County Sheriff's Office released heart-stopping GoPro video of an emergency plane landing on Highway 74.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An airplane made an emergency landing on a sparse highway in western North Carolina this week.

According to WHNS, the Swain County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot’s GoPro recorded the incident Sunday on Highway 74.

No one was hurt in the landing, but the video shows the pilot narrowly avoiding power lines and cars on the highway.

Circumstances surrounding the emergency are unclear, but the Swain County Sheriff commended the pilot on an “outstanding job” landing the plane safely.

“There were so many things that could have been catastrophic, but they didn’t happen,” Sheriff Curtis Cochran said on Facebook.

Cochran said the pilot kept his composure during the emergency landing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Twp. Trustee Office
FBI investigation of Pigeon Township Trustee underway
American Heritage
Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month
Isaiah Snyder.
Evansville man accused of hitting victim in the face with a sword
Man struck by lightning in Madisonville
Man struck by lightning in Madisonville has died
Popcorn fundraiser for baseball league under investigation by financial crimes unit
Popcorn fundraiser for baseball league under investigation by financial crimes unit

Latest News

Austin Kusturin.
Mt. Vernon double murder trial moved to January
The unemployment rate in June remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the Labor...
US employers add a solid 372,000 jobs in sign of resilience
A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death
Interview with Beverly's Hearty Slice founder, Travis Owsley.
Beverly’s Hearty Slice in Owensboro expanding