VIDEO: Deputy finds missing 81-year-old man alive in retention pond

A deputy in Florida pulled an 81-year-old man out of a retention pond after he reportedly went missing. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say they are thankful a deputy was able to help a man who went missing earlier this week.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Tuesday of Deputy Steven Jones locating a missing 81-year-old man and pulling him to safety out of a retention pond.

The sheriff’s office reports there had been a concern for the man after he left his residence without his medication.

According to authorities, Deputy Jones and several more deputies waited with the man until Orange County Fire Rescue could transport him to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

