Tight-knit mentality carries Henderson Flash to top of Ohio Valley League

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In the Ohio Valley League, the Henderson Flash are having a fantastic season.

Flash head coach J.D. Arndt has put together a talented roster with a good mix of former Tri-State high school stars and other players from all around the continent. They have all come to Henderson to continue working on their individual games, and get better as they play against the other collegiate rosters in the OVL.

However, to succeed as a team in this league, players have to be able to come together and play as one.

“It’s normally pretty difficult because sometimes you get guys who think, ‘Oh, it’s just summer ball,’ but this year’s team has really bought into the fact that they came here to win, and they’ve all come together as a solid core group and they all have a good camaraderie on and off the field, so that’s been a big part of our success,” said Flash assistant coach Austin Dick.

“Most of the guys are hanging out 24/7. We’re doing a bunch of team bonding,” said Flash infielder Colton Evans, who’s originally from Henderson. “It’s just trying to help the guys get together and hang out. We’re up here for like seven hours a day on game day, so team dinners and hanging out with the team really plays a lot into it.”

“For me to be from Canada. My boy’s from Miami, and then seeing many of the guys here, we all have different personalities, but it’s awesome because you learn from one another,” said Ryan Dos Santos, who’s now in his second year with the Flash. “Here at the Flash, they’re all pulling for one another, and I think that starts with the coaches and the ownership, because they do such a good job of bringing us in here and showing us how much of a family we all are.”

The Flash play a doubleheader in Louisville on Friday against the Jockeys.

