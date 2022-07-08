Storms Friday, cooler and drier for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A stationary front was stalled along the Ohio River on Friday. Showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon through Saturday morning and move along the stalled front. Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds will be possible Friday evening through the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only rise into the lower 80s. Skies will clear by Saturday evening and lows will drop into the lower 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Hot and humid conditions return for much of next week, with only scattered showers possible.

