Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Storms Friday, cooler and drier for the weekend

14 First Alert 7/8 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A stationary front was stalled along the Ohio River on Friday. Showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon through Saturday morning and move along the stalled front. Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds will be possible Friday evening through the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only rise into the lower 80s. Skies will clear by Saturday evening and lows will drop into the lower 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Hot and humid conditions return for much of next week, with only scattered showers possible.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Twp. Trustee Office
FBI investigation of Pigeon Township Trustee underway
American Heritage
Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month
Isaiah Snyder.
Evansville man accused of hitting victim in the face with a sword
Popcorn fundraiser for baseball league under investigation by financial crimes unit
Popcorn fundraiser for baseball league under investigation by financial crimes unit
Dana Moyes
Pike Co. woman facing several child neglect charges

Latest News

On Alert: Severe Storms
14 First Alert 7/8 - Midday
14 First Alert 7/8 - Midday
14 First Alert 7/8
14 First Alert 7/8
Heat wave breaks with scattered storms