Singers across North America performing in Midwest Choir Festival in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is hosting the Midwest Choir Festival this week.

More than 50 singers from across the U.S and Canada are participating in the festival, which is led by UE Professor Robert Nicholls.

Nicholls says the festival has been in the works for the past year.

Their big performance is scheduled for Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church in Evansville, starting at 6 p.m.

The festival is set to wrap up on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.