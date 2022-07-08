Salvation Army of Evansville in need of food donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville says the need for food has tripled.

Representatives say normally the shelves in their pantry are full, but now after each day they serve, the shelves look bare with only enough to serve a few people.

They say the crowds have grown significantly since COVID, and now even more due to inflation and high grocery prices.

The Salvation Army works with Tri-State Food Bank to get shipments weekly, but representatives say they have noticed the quantity is getting smaller as the demand only gets bigger.

Right now, the Salvation Army is asking anyone who is able to donate food or money. Representatives also say recently there’s been a greater need for frozen meats.

