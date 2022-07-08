RiverValley Behavioral Health launches #NoMoreBoxes Campaign

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - RiverValley Behavioral Health’s Regional Prevention Center launched the #NoMoreBoxes Campaign.

The organization released a video addressing the misconception that all teens are involved in drug abuse.

The Prevention Center hopes to use this campaign to inform the public that most teens choose to remain free from substance use.

Brooke Arnold says they believed it was very important they use kids from their seven-county region.

“And we thought it was important that other youth that are part of that majority can see that and that they can feel important and that they can be spotlighted as well. And we think it’s just an awesome way to use our youth in a positive direction,” Arnold said.

The Kentucky Incentives for Prevention conducted the survey with students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12 across the state during Fall, 2021

