Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WFIE) - The 2022 WNBA All-Star game is set to tip off this weekend in the Windy City, and it will feature Princeton native and Las Vegas Aces standout Jackie Young.
Previously voted as one of the 10 starters, Young was selected by Seatle Storm forward and All-Star captain Breanna Stewart with the No. 2 overall pick.
This is the first All-Star selection for the former No. 1 overall pick out of Notre Dame.
The game is scheduled for Sunday at noon.
