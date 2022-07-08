Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game

CHICAGO (WFIE) - The 2022 WNBA All-Star game is set to tip off this weekend in the Windy City, and it will feature Princeton native and Las Vegas Aces standout Jackie Young.

Previously voted as one of the 10 starters, Young was selected by Seatle Storm forward and All-Star captain Breanna Stewart with the No. 2 overall pick.

This is the first All-Star selection for the former No. 1 overall pick out of Notre Dame.

The game is scheduled for Sunday at noon.

“dreams don’t work unless you do” it’s such a blessing to be named an ALL STAR.. a STARTER at that. not gonna lie, this is a weekend i’ve looked forward to & worked towards for a long time. S/O to everyone that voted.. i appreciate y’all❤️ see y’all in Chicago🙌🏾🌟 pic.twitter.com/tBidfK2FES — Jackie Young (@JackieYoung3) June 23, 2022

