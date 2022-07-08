OPD arrest 19-year-old wanted in several cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say they’ve found a man who was wanted in connection to several cases over the last several days.

They say just before 4 p.m. Thursday, they tried to stop the suspect’s car, but he sped off.

Police say the car was found empty a short time later near Bosley Road and York Drive.

Officers say they spotted the suspect, 19-year-old Braxton Green.

They say he ran, but was caught in the 2200 block of McFarland Ave.

Police say at the time of his arrest, Green had two handguns on him that had both been stolen in the county.

Green was charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief, Receiving Stolen Property, Trafficking in Marijuana (Enhancement – while armed), Fleeing or Evading Police (motor vehicle), Receiving Stolen Property, Criminal Trespassing, Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), and Giving Officer False Identifying Information.

Police say in addition, Green had outstanding warrants for Wanton Endangerment, Assault 4th Degree, and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle.

