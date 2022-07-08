Birthday Club
Mt. Vernon double murder trial moved to January

Austin Kusturin.
Austin Kusturin.(Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial date for the man accused in a Mount Vernon double murder has been moved.

[ISP: Man arrested in connection to murder of Mt. Vernon couple]

Austin Kusturin was arrested after John and Elizabeth Hall were found dead in their home on Melody Lane in November of 2021.

His trial was set to start on Monday, but court records now show it has been moved to January 23, 2023.

Kusturin is charged with two counts of murder.

