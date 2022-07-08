Birthday Club
Jasper man facing child molestation charges

Bernard Simmons Mugshot
Bernard Simmons Mugshot(Source: Dubois County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested on child molestation charges in Dubois County.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says Bernard Simmons was arrested on three counts of child molesting after allegations were made by two children who attended a home daycare operated by Simmons and his wife.

According to the affidavit, the victims alleged that Simmons molested them when they attended the daycare several years ago.

Simmons’ bail has been set at $5,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for August 29.

