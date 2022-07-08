Jasper man facing child molestation charges

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested on child molestation charges in Dubois County.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says Bernard Simmons was arrested on three counts of child molesting after allegations were made by two children who attended a home daycare operated by Simmons and his wife.

According to the affidavit, the victims alleged that Simmons molested them when they attended the daycare several years ago.

Simmons’ bail has been set at $5,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for August 29.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.