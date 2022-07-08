Historic Evansville building shown in ‘A League of Their Own’ up for sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic warehouse is up for sale near Bosse Field.

The Crawford Door Sales building at 1701 N. Heidelbach is listed on F.C. Tucker’s Commercial website.

It’s priced at $1,750,000. The property has a nearly 87,000 square foot building, and a smaller 1,200 square foot building.

The listing shows it was built in the early 1900s, and needs some work.

Crawford Door’s website shows they’ve been in business for more than 75 years. They are now listed on Franklin Street across from Lamasco.

Historic Evansville shows the building started in 1909 with the Never-Split Seat Company. Officials tell us that was a toilet seat company.

They tell us it was built with bricks made here in Evansville.

In 1944 it became Hoosier Cardinal and was a big part of Evansville’s contribution in efforts for World War II.

A post shared by the Evansville Wartime Museum shows Hoosier Cardinal of Evansville earned a huge reputation for the production of plexiglass for aircraft cockpits, windows, observation domes, and gun turrets.

They say the company also produced a wide variety of other war materials. For the production of the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt, the company was the essential producer of the major tail components.

The building was later was home to S S &S Manufacturing and Fiberfill before Crawford Door Sales moved in.

Officials said it 2020 there were plans to demo the building and turn it into an assisted living facility.

We’re told the company with those plans was blocked by high construction costs.

The building is a backdrop to Bosse Field, and can be seen on the movie “A League of Their Own.”

Crawford Door Sales building shown in "A League of Their Own" (Binge Society YouTube)

