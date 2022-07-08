Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re on alert for some storms this afternoon. We’ll have what you need to know and what you can expect all throughout Sunrise.

A chase in Evansville ended in a crash. Authorities say it happened on Riverside Drive.

The associated press is reporting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died. He was shot during a campaign speech in western Japan.

One Posey County community continues to support the family of 11-year-old Camrynn McMichael. He died after an incident with fireworks.

