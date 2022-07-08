Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Friday Sunrise Headlines

Friday Sunrise Headlines 7/8
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We’re on alert for some storms this afternoon. We’ll have what you need to know and what you can expect all throughout Sunrise.

A chase in Evansville ended in a crash. Authorities say it happened on Riverside Drive.

The associated press is reporting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died. He was shot during a campaign speech in western Japan.

One Posey County community continues to support the family of 11-year-old Camrynn McMichael. He died after an incident with fireworks.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Twp. Trustee Office
FBI investigation of Pigeon Township Trustee underway
American Heritage
Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month
Isaiah Snyder.
Evansville man accused of hitting victim in the face with a sword
Man struck by lightning in Madisonville
Man struck by lightning in Madisonville has died
Popcorn fundraiser for baseball league under investigation by financial crimes unit
Popcorn fundraiser for baseball league under investigation by financial crimes unit

Latest News

Evansville Police looking for person involved in alleged robbery
Evansville Police looking for person involved in alleged robbery
Madisonville Police Department has new text-to-911 feature
Dispatch: Suspect leads authorities on pursuit in Evansville
Dispatch: Suspect leads authorities on pursuit in Evansville
Dispatch: Suspect leads authorities on pursuit in Evansville
Dispatch: Suspect leads authorities on pursuit in Evansville