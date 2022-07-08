Forest Park High School hires Terry Riggs as new head football coach

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Forest Park High School has named Terry Riggs as the new head football coach.

Riggs was an assistant coach at Tell City last season.

He was previously the head coach at Elwood, where he compiled a 1-8 record.

He replaces longtime coach Ross Fuhs, who is now an assistant football coach at Southridge High School.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.