Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Feces mailed to Ohio GOP lawmakers; post office investigates

FILE - Troopers are visible on the Ohio Statehouse roof in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 13, 2021.
FILE - Troopers are visible on the Ohio Statehouse roof in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 13, 2021.(Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio’s 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday.

Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters, which never made it to their intended recipients.

Why they were sent remains unclear. No policy issues or certain grievances were included in the letters, said Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney. The return addresses on the letters were deemed fake.

Fortney called the incident “outrageous” and a serious health risk.

“This type of biohazard attack doesn’t just stop with the people it’s directed towards,” Fortney said. “This is something that could potentially affect every single employee at the Ohio Statehouse, regardless of their political affiliation.”

He said he isn’t aware of any House members receiving such mail.

The U.S. Postal Service’s law enforcement arm is investigating the matter as a federal crime. It wouldn’t comment Friday about the ongoing investigation, including whether the waste was human or animal.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Samantha Hendrickson on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Twp. Trustee Office
FBI investigation of Pigeon Township Trustee underway
American Heritage
Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month
Dana Moyes
Pike Co. woman facing several child neglect charges
Isaiah Snyder.
Evansville man accused of hitting victim in the face with a sword
Popcorn fundraiser for baseball league under investigation by financial crimes unit
Popcorn fundraiser for baseball league under investigation by financial crimes unit

Latest News

Bruce Davis, a follower of cult leader Charles Manson, has been denied parole.
Parole denied for Manson follower for slayings in 1969
A late-night chase on Riverside Drive in Evansville ended with power lines down on the sidewalk.
Evansville residents address concerns about need for police chases
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine
Salvation Army of Evansville in need of food donations
Salvation Army of Evansville in need of food donations