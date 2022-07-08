Evansville residents address concerns about need for police chases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A late-night crash after a brief police chase has some residents who were in the suspect’s path concerned about how close they were to danger.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a car smashed through a telephone pole in front of Tyrone Barnes’ House.

“Instantly, my first thought was, ‘Hey, man, somebody just wrecked, I’ll try to save him,’” he said. “So I run to the back door, and then I start hearing the police.”

Evansville Police Sgt. Anna Gray said officers had spotted a person of interest related to a few shootings and tried to pull him over.

“[The car] fled at a very high rate of speed,” she said. “It didn’t last very long. It was less than a minute.”

The chase, although brief, caused a lot of damage, and Barnes said he feels it may have been unnecessary.

“From the sound of the pole exploding, how fast the car hit it, I feel like it should have been called off,” Barnes said. “For the fact that I thought this was a nice residential neighborhood with winding turns... If it hadn’t hit that pole, they would’ve hit this house and right here is my grandfather’s room.”

Sgt. Gray said the chase was actually called off quickly.

“A supervisor did get on the air and determined due to the high speed that the suspect was going, the officers actually decided to stop pursuing at that time,” she explained. “When they came around the curve is actually when they saw that the suspect had crashed into a pole.”

Despite their caution, residents like Michelle Edwards were still only a few yards from danger.

“I looked out my window and realized there was a car upside down in my yard,” said Edwards. “I’m kind of blessed that the fence caught it.”

Gray said when they’re faced with the possibility of a car chase, their first concern is safety.

“We recognize that pursuits are very dangerous,” she said. “We take those very serious.”

She said officers consider things like the area they’re in, whether the suspect is dangerous enough to warrant a chase, and how dangerous the driving conditions are.

“Any officer can self-terminate,” she explained. “A supervisor has to get on the air immediately, take control and ask certain questions; why aren’t you pursuing this, you know what’s the speed?”

Even though the chase ended quickly on Thursday, Barnes, who was in the suspect’s path, said he hopes police are being as conservative as possible.

“We’re not talking about what happened, we’re talking about what potentially could have happened,” he said. “For the next time. If someone is accelerating away from you after a chase in a residential area, call off the chase.”

Police said the suspect is still on the run, but they can’t say he presents a danger to the public.

