Evansville Police looking for person involved in alleged robbery

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for help in identifying a person they say was involved in a robbery.

They say that robbery happened on a METS bus back on July 1.

Police say the suspect punched the victim in his face and took his cell phone.

The suspect then got off the bus, threw the cell phone and ran.

If you know have any information about this, call EPD.

