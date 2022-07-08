Dispatch: Suspect leads authorities on pursuit in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms a pursuit that occurred on Thursday night.

Officials say the pursuit started near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Shawnee Drive at around 9:32 p.m.

Dispatch tells 14 News the vehicle later crashed out in the area of Riverside and Parrett Avenues.

We will update this story once more information is available.

