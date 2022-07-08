Birthday Club
Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Surveillance video shared with us by Salvage Candy shows a crash Thursday.

It happened on Weinbach near I-69.

You can see the driver lose control and spin out. The driver then takes off running.

A police report shows officers were called to Weinbach and Pollack around 5 p.m. to investigate a threat at JJ Food Mart.

While they were there, they heard a crash and a witness yell that an intoxicated man had just crashed into the gas station.

Officers say they yelled for the man to stop, but he sped off.

They say he then crashed near Salvage Candy.

Police say the suspect had threatened to kill the gas station clerk.

They say he was caught and taken to the hospital. Police say he will be facing charges, including hit and run.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

