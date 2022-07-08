Computers Plus in Evansville experiencing series of break-ins and thefts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - General Manager of Computers Plus, Justin Parrish, says his boss received a security alert on July 4 when the store was closed.

Parrish went to check out surveillance and what he saw was shocking.

Two men were caught on camera shattering the glass door and stealing several computers from the countertops.

“I think it’s more of a crime of what they could grab, or what was more reachable than what was more valuable,” said Parrish. “So, it wasn’t a certain type of device, it was just whatever laptops they could get their hands on.”

Parrish says the two individuals were in and out of the store in less than a minute.

He believes it wasn’t their first time there.

The store had another break-in a few months back and Parrish says it could be the same people.

He says that area of Evansville is typically safe, so it’s shocking to see something like this happen, and then happen again.

“It’s frustrating,” said Parrish. “We were obviously shocked but it’s very frustrating because I know that people can be hard up for money, but I feel like it was something that wasn’t easily avoided. They did everything they could to ensure that they covered their faces, their identities were pretty well kept.”

Since the incident, the store has put new security measures in place, but after this experience, Parrish wants to remind people who are in the market for a used laptop to be cautious.

“You never know when you could be trying to buy a device that’s stolen or in this case locked because some of our devices were locked and they are unable to be used,” said Parrish.

Evansville Police are currently investigating these incidents, but no arrests have been made.

