Colson Montgomery enters Top 100 MLB Prospect Rankings

HOLLAND, Ind. (WFIE) - Holland native Colson Montgomery has moved into the latest ranking of the top 100 MLB prospects.

In the most recent update, he’s sitting at No. 93 on the chart following his move to the Winston-Salem Dash, which is the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Montgomery has reached base safely in 42 consecutive games.

He’s batting .335 with six home runs and 33 RBI.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.