Beverly’s Heartly Slice in Owensboro expanding

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - What started as a pizza giveaway in Owensboro’s Kendell Perkins Park has become a busy nonprofit helping children all over the city.

Beverly’s Hearty Slice serves up the pizza in three locations every other Friday and thanks to sponsors, they’re helping kids in a whole new way this year.

We hear from the nonprofit’s founder, Travis Owsley, on how they’ve expanded the program. You can watch that interview below.

Interview with Beverly's Hearty Slice founder, Travis Owsley.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.