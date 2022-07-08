On Alert: Severe Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and humid as high temps remain above normal in the low to mid-90s. A cold front will spark decent chances of showers and thunderstorms. Also, there is upgraded slight risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. The primary storm threat includes damaging winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely as lows drop into the lower 70s.

Saturday, morning clouds then partly sunny and cooler as high temps drop nicely into the lower 80s. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms behind northerly winds. Saturday night, mostly clear and cooler as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Sunday, sunny with below normal temps in the mid-80s.

