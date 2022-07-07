Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

WATCH: Body camera video shows dramatic rescue of 5 children, woman from apartment fire

Several people were trapped by fire in an upstairs apartment early Sunday morning. (Source: MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (CNN) – Authorities in Indiana have released body camera video of a woman and five children being rescued from a burning apartment.

Several people were trapped by fire in an upstairs apartment early Sunday morning in Madison.

Officers with the Madison Police Department arrived quickly on the scene and encouraged the children to jump from the second story so they could catch them.

Two of the police officers were also experienced firefighters and helped battle the flames while the rescue was underway.

After five children jumped down safely, the officers caught an adult female leaping from the second-story window.

There were no serious injuries reported, only minor cuts and scrapes.

The cause of the apartment fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds announce indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Feds announce indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Camrynn Ray McMichael
ISP release preliminary autopsy results of boy killed in fireworks incident
Shawn Miller and Stephanie Dicks
Police: 2 arrested after fight with officer who was investigating abuse claim
Person rescued after jumping off bridge, Henderson officials say
Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were inside the bounce house when they got...
Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt

Latest News

Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
LIVE: Biden to award Medal of Freedom to 17, including Biles, McCain, Denzel Washington
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
Twitter says it removes 1 million spam accounts a day
Pigeon Twp. Trustee Office
FBI investigation of Pigeon Township Trustee underway