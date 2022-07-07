Birthday Club
Vigil being held for boy killed in fireworks incident

Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11.
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11.(GoFundMe)
By Brady Williams and Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night for Camrynn McMichael.

It’s at 8 p.m. at the Mt. Vernon Riverfront, and it will be put on by West Elementary.

Counseling is available at the school until 7 p.m.

11-year-old Camrynn was killed Sunday night during a fireworks accident.

[ISP release preliminary autopsy results of boy killed in fireworks incident]

The community is coming together to raise money for funeral expenses. The American Legion is hosting a benefit July 16. We’re told there will be music, a silent auction, and food.

Family members say others are stepping in to help to, including a total stranger from Evansville. They say Tim Land drove to Mt. Vernon and handed them $1,300. It’s money he had been saving for a car.

Brady Williams will have more on that tonight on 14 News.

Camrynn’s family says there will be a celebration of life memorial Sunday at Denning Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

