Vigil being held for boy killed in fireworks incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night for Camrynn McMichael.

It’s at 8 p.m. at the Mt. Vernon Riverfront, and it will be put on by West Elementary.

Counseling is available at the school until 7 p.m.

11-year-old Camrynn was killed Sunday night during a fireworks accident.

The community is coming together to raise money for funeral expenses. The American Legion is hosting a benefit July 16. We’re told there will be music, a silent auction, and food.

Family members say others are stepping in to help to, including a total stranger from Evansville. They say Tim Land drove to Mt. Vernon and handed them $1,300. It’s money he had been saving for a car.

Camrynn’s family says there will be a celebration of life memorial Sunday at Denning Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

