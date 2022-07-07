Birthday Club
Tyson hosts hiring event

Tyson Foods in Robards opens back up
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROBARDS, Ky. (WFIE) - Tyson Foods hosted a hiring event Thursday at their Robards plant.

As we reported back in Jan. the company laid off 200 employees from their Robards plant.

Officials in human resources at the Robards plant say those employees were laid off from the breast tray pack department.

Human resources says that is one of the departments they’re looking to fill.

They are also looking to hire employees for general labor, sanitation and maintenance techs.

The hiring event was held at their Robards plant from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to a flyer for the event, re-hires are accepted.

To apply for a job at Tyson in Robards, click HERE.

