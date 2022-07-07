Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for excessive heat again today. We’ll have everything you need to know all this morning.

Two Evansville men have been indicted for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and making fentanyl-laced pills. They’re each facing 10 years to life in prison.

New are details emerging in the Illinois parade shooter. Police say in his confession, he revealed he had considered a second attack.

After a few years off, the sights and sounds of Drum Corps International will finally hit the Reitz Bowl again. Drums on the Ohio is making its return today. We have live interviews all throughout Sunrise.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.