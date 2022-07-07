Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month

American Heritage
American Heritage(American Cruise Lines Media Kit)
By Steve Mehling and Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Riverboat tours will start making stops in Evansville starting with one this summer.

Visit Evansville President Alexis Berggren shared the news during a visit to the 14 News studio for Midday with Mike.

She says it will be American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage, which is a traditional paddleboat.

Berggren says it’s expected to bring in tourism to downtown businesses.

The old LST dock is where the boat will come in. It won’t be docked full time, but will be a stop on the riverboat’s tour.

The first stop is set for Aug. 8, with more possible in the future.

14 News’ Steve Mehling also spoke with Berggren. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds announce indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Feds announce indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Camrynn Ray McMichael
ISP release preliminary autopsy results of boy killed in fireworks incident
Shawn Miller and Stephanie Dicks
Police: 2 arrested after fight with officer who was investigating abuse claim
Person rescued after jumping off bridge, Henderson officials say
Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were inside the bounce house when they got...
Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt

Latest News

Tyson Foods in Robards opens back up
Tyson hosts hiring event
CenterPoint Energy warning customers of disconnection scams
Henderson City-County Airport receiving nearly $250K for terminal work
Isaiah Snyder.
Evansville man accused of hitting victim in the face with a sword