Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Riverboat tours will start making stops in Evansville starting with one this summer.

Visit Evansville President Alexis Berggren shared the news during a visit to the 14 News studio for Midday with Mike.

She says it will be American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage, which is a traditional paddleboat.

Berggren says it’s expected to bring in tourism to downtown businesses.

The old LST dock is where the boat will come in. It won’t be docked full time, but will be a stop on the riverboat’s tour.

The first stop is set for Aug. 8, with more possible in the future.

14 News’ Steve Mehling also spoke with Berggren. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.