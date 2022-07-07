Birthday Club
Report: Costco raises some food court prices

FILE – Some food court items at Costco are reportedly getting more expensive.
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Attention Costco shoppers: You may notice some price hikes at the food court.

The hot dog and soda combo is still available for $1.50, but if you’re a fan of the warehouse club’s chicken bake, you’ll have to shell out an extra buck, according to a report from Insider.

The price for it has reportedly gone up from $2.99 to $3.99.

And if you just want a 20-ounce fountain drink, those are now reportedly 69 cents instead of 59 cents.

