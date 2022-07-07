Police: Man arrested after throwing dog against wall & in dumpster

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers say surveillance video showed him abusing a dog.

Police were called to the 2300 block of South Rotherwood Avenue back on June 29 for an animal cruelty report.

A witness told officers that 40-year-old Carl Cooper was in the lobby of her apartment with a small dog.

She said Cooper got upset when the dog wouldn’t come to him when he called it.

That’s when she said Cooper picked the dog up and threw it against the wall.

The woman confronted him about injuring the dog, saying she was going to call the police.

The affidavit states that Cooper told her he would kill her if she did and then left the building with the dog.

Officers say residents of the apartment then saw Cooper walk out with the dog and toss it into a dumpster.

According to the affidavit, the dog was rescued by some bystanders.

Officers say they watched surveillance footage of the incident from the apartment lobby.

Cooper was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Wednesday.

He’s charged with torture of an animal, intimidation and criminal trespass.

