Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Henderson woman arrested on abuse charge

Police: Henderson woman arrested on abuse charge
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is facing several charges after police say an elderly woman reported she was abused.

They were called to a home on Spring Garden Road just before 8:30 Wednesday morning.

Police say a 65-year-old woman told authorities that 30-year-old Brooke Ellis physically abused her.

She is facing charges of wanton abuse and possession of marijuana.

the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police: Henderson woman arrested on abuse charge.
Police: Henderson woman arrested on abuse charge.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds announce indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Feds announce indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Camrynn Ray McMichael
ISP release preliminary autopsy results of boy killed in fireworks incident
Shawn Miller and Stephanie Dicks
Police: 2 arrested after fight with officer who was investigating abuse claim
Person rescued after jumping off bridge, Henderson officials say
Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were inside the bounce house when they got...
Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt

Latest News

Drums on the Ohio returns to the Reitz Bowl
Drums on the Ohio returns to the Reitz Bowl
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 7/7
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Police: Henderson woman arrested on abuse charge.
Police: Henderson woman arrested on abuse charge
Drums on the Ohio returns to the Reitz Bowl
Drums on the Ohio returns to the Reitz Bowl