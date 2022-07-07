Police: Henderson woman arrested on abuse charge.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is facing several charges after police say an elderly woman reported she was abused.

They were called to a home on Spring Garden Road just before 8:30 Wednesday morning.

Police say a 65-year-old woman told authorities that 30-year-old Brooke Ellis physically abused her.

She is facing charges of wanton abuse and possession of marijuana.

the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

