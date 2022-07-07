Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: 6-year-old girl dies after falling off Independence Day parade float

The Mandan Police Department reports that 6-year-old Mabel Askay died in an incident prior to...
The Mandan Police Department reports that 6-year-old Mabel Askay died in an incident prior to an Independence Day parade.(carminesalvatore via canva)
By Christa Kiedrowski and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Police in North Dakota are investigating the death of a child that happened over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The Mandan Police Department reports that a 6-year-old girl was involved in an incident before the Mandan Independence Day Parade.

According to officials, the girl was riding on a parade trailer when she fell. She was struck by a tire and taken to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries.

Authorities later identified her as 6-year-old Mabel Askay of Ventura, California, as reported by KFYR.

Officials said Mabel had fallen off the DK Orthodontics float.

Following the incident, the orthodontic office shared the following message on social media:

“We want to thank you all for your incredible graciousness in reaching out to us during this time to offer prayers, love, and support for Mabel Rae, her family, and our D|K Team. This community and its outpouring is felt beyond belief by all of us!”

Mandan police report the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds announce indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Feds announce indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Camrynn Ray McMichael
ISP release preliminary autopsy results of boy killed in fireworks incident
Shawn Miller and Stephanie Dicks
Police: 2 arrested after fight with officer who was investigating abuse claim
Person rescued after jumping off bridge, Henderson officials say
Popcorn fundraiser for baseball league under investigation by financial crimes unit
Popcorn fundraiser for baseball league under investigation by financial crimes unit

Latest News

Drums on the Ohio returns to the Reitz Bowl
Drums on the Ohio returns to the Reitz Bowl
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
FBI investigation of Pigeon Township Trustee underway
FBI investigation of Pigeon Township Trustee underway
Evansville Regional Airport gets $3.4 million grant to improve terminals
Evansville Regional Airport gets $3.4 million grant to improve terminals