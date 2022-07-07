Pike Co. woman facing several child neglect charges

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman wanted in a Pike County child neglect case is now in custody.

Petersburg Police say 39-year-old Dana Moyes was arrested Wednesday.

A warrant for her arrest was issued June 29, and a bond was set at $200,000.

Court records show she faces six neglect of dependent charges. One is neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.

A not guilty plea was entered Thursday, and a pretrial conference has been set for Aug. 11.

We reached out to Petersburg Police for more information on the case.

