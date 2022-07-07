Birthday Club
Man on trial in Owensboro murder case files motion for change of venue

Robert Garner
Robert Garner(Source: Daviess County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The attorney for Robert Garner tells us they have filed motion for a change of venue.

Garner is on trial in connection to a deadly 2017 crash.

[Sheriff: Possible jury tampering leads to mistrial in Owensboro murder case]

Authorities say 22-year-old Robert Garner was under the influence when he crashed into a lake on U.S. 60 East in 2017.

His passenger, 21-year-old Cody Glover, died in the crash.

A mistrial was declared in the case in February because of possible jury tampering.

43-year-old Joshua Story was indicted by a grand jury for alleged jury tampering in this case, according to the sheriff.

Garner’s attorney tells us the motion to change venues will be officially filed in court on July 11.

