Ky. Governor, First Lady to host Christmas in July events for families affected in December tornadoes

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are inviting families impacted by the December tornadoes to join them for upcoming Christmas in July events.(WAVE 3 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invited families impacted by the December tornadoes to join them for upcoming Christmas in July events.

The events will include Santa Claus, food and gifts, including toys and presents from the First Lady’s Christmas Toy Drive that were delivered after Christmas, or left over after four local toy giveaways and deliveries directly to Western Kentucky families.

“The outpouring of generosity means that on top of the Christmas celebrations we were able to host in December with impacted families, we can now also celebrate Christmas in July for these kids who have lost so much but have shown such resilience and strength,” the First Lady said.

“I was truly inspired by Britainy’s toy drive last December and the joy and excitement of these children knowing Santa would still be there for them, after all they had been through,” Gov. Beshear said. “I want to thank everyone on Team Kentucky and so many of our fellow Americans for their overwhelming support during one of the most devastating moments in our state’s history.”

A pair of local events are happening in Muhlenberg and Hopkins Counties on Monday, July 11.

The event at the Bremen Community Volunteer Fire Department will be held from 10 a.m. until noon, while the other one is happening at Dawson Springs High School from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more about other event locations and times. and click here to RSVP for the events.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

