Henderson City-County Airport receiving nearly $250K for terminal work

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson City-County Airport is receiving nearly $250,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials say that money is coming from the Aiport Terminal Program to fund terminal rehabilitation at the airport.

According to local officials, Henderson City-County Airport’s terminal roof is aging and showing signs of distress.

The airport will use the funding to replace the existing roof and improve safety.

