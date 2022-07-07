Birthday Club
Henderson City-County Airport receiving nearly $250K for terminal work

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson City-County Airport is receiving nearly $250,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Officials say that money is coming from the Aiport Terminal Program to fund terminal rehabilitation at the airport.

According to local officials, Henderson City-County Airport’s terminal roof is aging and showing signs of distress.

The airport will use the funding to replace the existing roof and improve safety.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

