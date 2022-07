HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hancock County Career Center posted dates for an upcoming job fair.

This is to help those impacted by the Century Aluminum closure.

Those dates are July 28 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and July 29 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The center posted more details are coming soon.

