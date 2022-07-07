Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

George Clooney’s Batman suit up for auction

The infamous "nipple suit" George Clooney wore in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" is being...
The infamous "nipple suit" George Clooney wore in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" is being auctioned off.(Heritage Auctions)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An infamous item from the movie industry can be yours for the right price.

The Batman costume worn by George Clooney in the 1997 film “Batman & Robin” is up for grabs, thanks to Heritage Auctions.

The suit, repeatedly ridiculed for its exaggerated plastic nipples, has an opening bid of $40,000.

An official with Heritage Auctions calls it the most famous Batman costume ever made, and one that even Clooney himself has made fun of over the years.

Other props from Batman movies, including the walking cane used by Jim Carrey’s Riddler in “Batman Forever,” are also being auctioned off.

Heritage’s Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction is scheduled for July 22 and 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds announce indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Feds announce indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Camrynn Ray McMichael
ISP release preliminary autopsy results of boy killed in fireworks incident
Shawn Miller and Stephanie Dicks
Police: 2 arrested after fight with officer who was investigating abuse claim
Person rescued after jumping off bridge, Henderson officials say
Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were inside the bounce house when they got...
Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt

Latest News

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are inviting families impacted by...
Ky. Governor, First Lady to host Christmas in July events for families affected in December tornadoes
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO...
Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud
Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11.
Vigil being held for boy killed in fireworks incident
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to 17, including Biles, McCain, Denzel Washington
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd’s killing