FBI investigation of Pigeon Township Trustee underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm they were called to assist the FBI with an investigation concerning the Pigeon Township Trustee.

They did not say way the investigation is about.

The FBI had no comment.

We’ve reached out to Mariama Wilson, who is the elected trustee for Pigeon Township, for comment.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

