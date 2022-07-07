Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

FBI investigation of Pigeon Township Trustee underway

Pigeon Twp. Trustee Office
Pigeon Twp. Trustee Office(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm they were called to assist the FBI with an investigation concerning the Pigeon Township Trustee.

They did not say way the investigation is about.

The FBI had no comment.

We’ve reached out to Mariama Wilson, who is the elected trustee for Pigeon Township, for comment.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds announce indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Feds announce indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Camrynn Ray McMichael
ISP release preliminary autopsy results of boy killed in fireworks incident
Shawn Miller and Stephanie Dicks
Police: 2 arrested after fight with officer who was investigating abuse claim
Person rescued after jumping off bridge, Henderson officials say
Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were inside the bounce house when they got...
Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt

Latest News

Spencer Co. middle schooler participating in Google contest
Spencer Co. middle schooler participating in Google contest
Tyson Foods in Robards opens back up
Tyson hosts hiring event
CenterPoint Energy warning customers of disconnection scams
American Heritage
Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month