Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Excessive Heat Warning

14 First Alert 7/7
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A rare...morning round of showers and scattered thunderstorms this morning over portions of the viewing area. An Excessive Heat Warning continues until 9:00 p.m. The Heat Index will soar (99-108) during the afternoon and early evening hours. There is a slight risk for a few severe thunderstorms with the primary concern damaging winds. Becoming partly sunny this afternoon with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as highs ascend into the mid-90s. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early in the evening as lows drop into the upper 70s.

Friday, becoming partly sunny and not as hot as high temps ease into the lower 90s. There is a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms along a slow-moving cold front. Also, there is a small threat for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday, partly sunny and cooler as high temps drop nicely into the mid-80s. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms behind northerly winds.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feds announce indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Feds announce indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Camrynn Ray McMichael
ISP release preliminary autopsy results of boy killed in fireworks incident
Shawn Miller and Stephanie Dicks
Police: 2 arrested after fight with officer who was investigating abuse claim
Person rescued after jumping off bridge, Henderson officials say
Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were inside the bounce house when they got...
Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt

Latest News

14 First Alert 7/7
14 First Alert 7/7
WFIE Alert Day
Excessive heat through Thursday
14 First Alert 7/6 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/6 at 10pm
14 First Alert 7/6 at 4pm
14 First Alert 7/6 at 4pm