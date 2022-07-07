EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A rare...morning round of showers and scattered thunderstorms this morning over portions of the viewing area. An Excessive Heat Warning continues until 9:00 p.m. The Heat Index will soar (99-108) during the afternoon and early evening hours. There is a slight risk for a few severe thunderstorms with the primary concern damaging winds. Becoming partly sunny this afternoon with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as highs ascend into the mid-90s. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms early in the evening as lows drop into the upper 70s.

Friday, becoming partly sunny and not as hot as high temps ease into the lower 90s. There is a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms along a slow-moving cold front. Also, there is a small threat for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday, partly sunny and cooler as high temps drop nicely into the mid-80s. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms behind northerly winds.

