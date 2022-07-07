Evansville Regional Airport gets $3.4 million grant to improve terminals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first $1 billion of a Airport Terminals Program from the FAA has been awarded.

That money includes $3,420,000 for Evansville Regional Airport.

It will be used for improvements to the existing terminal facility, including replacing outdated HVAC equipment, lighting, and passenger access systems.

“Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand. Funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Henderson’s airport was also awarded money.

The program will eventually give out a total of $5 billion.

