Evansville Regional Airport gets $3.4 million grant to improve terminals

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first $1 billion of a Airport Terminals Program from the FAA has been awarded.

That money includes $3,420,000 for Evansville Regional Airport.

It will be used for improvements to the existing terminal facility, including replacing outdated HVAC equipment, lighting, and passenger access systems.

“Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand. Funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Henderson’s airport was also awarded money.

[Henderson City-County Airport receiving nearly $250K for terminal work]

The program will eventually give out a total of $5 billion.

