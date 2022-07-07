Evansville nursing home celebrates WWII veteran turning 106 years old

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One assisted living home celebrated a very special birthday Wednesday.

Thurman Carnal is a veteran who served during World War II, but even more impressive was he turned 106 years old on Wednesday. Family and friends gathered to celebrate Carnal by asking people from the community to write him in order to get over 100 birthday cards.

Carnal is also known for his love of cookies, which he was also gifted. However, Carnal says the highlight of his day was the visit he got earlier.

“Yeah and then we were outside as well earlier with the motorcycle bunch,” he said.

The Rolling Thunder stopped by to wish Carnal a happy birthday as well, as gift him an honorary coin.

