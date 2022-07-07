Birthday Club
Evansville man accused of hitting victim in the face with a sword

Isaiah Snyder.
Isaiah Snyder.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a battery charge after officers say he hit another man in the face with a sword.

Officers say they were called to fight Wednesday afternoon.

That was at a home on West Oregon Street.

According to an affidavit, the suspect, 20-year-old Isaiah Snyder, hit the victim with the sword when the victim was getting into an argument with his girlfriend.

Officers say the victim went to the hospital to get treated for his injuries.

Snyder is facing a battery with a deadly weapon charge.

