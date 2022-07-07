Ellis Park gears up for monumental 100th anniversary meet

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Horse racing fans can rejoice as the beginning of the 2022 summer meet at Ellis Park is set for Friday, and it’s a big one.

Ellis Park has been around since 1922, and the horses will once again break from the gate to kickstart the track’s 100th-anniversary meet.

“Everybody tells me, they went to Ellis,” said Jeff Inman, general manager of Ellis Park. “Their dad took them, their grandpa took them, their uncle took them, and we want to celebrate that part of Ellis Park’s 100th anniversary – the family aspect.”

Now two years removed from the bizarre 2020 meet, where they raced with no fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Inman feels like things will be all the way back to normal, and he says fans will notice more upgrades around the track this meet.

“We fixed the roof, we added new audio,” mentioned Inman. “We ended up replacing the entire audio system in the grandstands. Restrooms have been refurbished, drains have been cleared.

On the track, the racing will once again be top-notch, and spectators often see some of the stars of tomorrow and current big-name horses grace the Ellis Park track.

“They might not win here, but there’s gonna be so many that run here, and the reason’s simple,” said Dan Bork, Ellis Park’s racing secretary. “We have some of the best horsemen in the country stabled here – with the Steve Asmussens, Brad Cox, the Mike Makers. This is the time of year when the 2 year olds are getting ready, and this is a good track to train on and a good track to run on. It’s just a good recipe for good racing. I really do think we’re sitting on a really good summer here at Ellis.”

The Ellis Park live racing meet runs through Sunday, August 28.

