HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a gas line has been hit in Hancock County.

They say that happened on KY 1389 between mile marker seven and eight and is within the city limits of Hawesville.

At this time, officials don’t know how long it will take to make the repair.

Drivers will be able to self-detour.

