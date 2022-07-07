Birthday Club
Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave running for Mayor of Evansville

Cheryl Musgrave
Cheryl Musgrave(Vanderburgh Co. website)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave has announced she’s running for Evansville Mayor in next year’s city elections.

Musgrave, a republican, is in her third term as County Commissioner.

“I love this city. I have called it home for decades, and three generations of my family live here. I want Evansville’s future to be as bright as it can be,” said Musgrave.

Republican Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is in his third term. He has not said if he will seek a fourth.

No one else has announced candidacy.

